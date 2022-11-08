Jujutsu Kaisen Teases the True Strength of Special-Grade Sorcerers

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a transitional phase heading into the climax of the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the series has teased just how strong the Special Grade Sorcerers could really be. Over the course of Gege Akutami's original manga series we have seen all kinds of sorcerers with varied abilities, but there are a distinct few that seem to be in a different realm of strength entirely. Satoru Gojo, Yuta Okkotsu, Yuki Tsukumo, and Suguro Geto had been labeled as "Special Grade" due to their respective abilities, but we really have only seen a fraction of their power in action so far.

It's such a rarity that only a select few have been dubbed as a Special Grade due to their destructive potential, and as Kenjaku explains in the newest chapter of the series, apparently they also have the power to singlehandedly overthrow nations. This further teases that the Jujutsu Sorcerer organization as a whole fears this small group more than they let on, and sets up the kind of shake ups that could happen in the future.

Who Are Jujutsu Kaisen's Special Grade Sorcerers?

As of Chapter 203 of Jujutsu Kaisen, there have only been four Special Grade sorcerers officially revealed. These include the currently sealed in the Prison Realm Satoru Gojo, the Kenjaku possessed body of Suguru Geto, Yuta Okkotsu (who's currently making his way through the various Culling Game colonies), and Yuki Tsukumo, who is the last line of defense protecting Tengen from Kenjaku. There's a question as to why each of them is working with the Jujutsu organization in the first place if they're so strong, and that's something that still needs to be fleshed out.

Gojo has been teetering on the edge of this control as he had actively done the things he had wanted (enough to the point where the higher ups had placed the blame on the Shibuya Incident on his shoulders), and Kenjaku is beginning to demonstrate how Geto's ability to control Cursed Spirits can be powerful and deadly. Yuta is only working with them to avoid his execution, so it's really Yuki that we just need to help fill in those gaps. But it's clear that each of them are major targets one way or the other.

