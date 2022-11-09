Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Choso's Final Stand

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready for the climax of the Culling Game arc as Kenjaku as made his move towards his grand goal for the tournament overall, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has set up Choso's final stand as he tries to stop the villain by any means necessary! As Yuji and the others now get ready for the next part of their plan to somehow free Megumi Fushiguro's sister from the confines of the Culling Game, on the outside of it all Kenjaku is making his moves towards his own end goal as well.

The previous chapter of the series saw Kenjaku moving forward with his overall plan by attacking Tengen in the Star Corridor, and Choso was the first line of defense against the villain. Hoping to stop the villain in order to get revenge for his fallen brothers (and help Yuji succeed in his part of the plan), Choso has been trying his best against the very powerful villain. But as of the final moments of the newest chapter, Choso's making one final push.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Happening to Choso

Chapter 203 of Jujutsu Kaisen continues the fight between Kenjaku and Choso, and Choso has been able to figure out that what Kenjaku really wants from the Culling Game and Tengen is to craft a stronger Cursed Spirit amalgamation. As it turns out, this was actually Choso's plan all along as he knew he wouldn't be able to survive against Kenjaku's power. In fact, as explained through a flashback he's trying his best to force Kenjaku to use his Domain Expansion.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals How Strong Special Grade Sorcerers Can Be | Jujutsu Kaisen Explains What Kenjaku Really Wants From the Culling Game

This would kill him immediately, but would also open Kenjaku up to an attack from Yuki Tsukumo for the best way to try and take down the villain. As the fight continues, Choso is indeed having Kenjaku talking more despite his overall disrespect towards Choso. But as the fight reaches a pivotal moment and Choso is hit by some strong attacks, he's now making a final reach towards the villain with everything he's got. But now it's just a matter of whether or not he can make it out after this.

How do you feel about Choso's chances against Kenjaku as of Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!