Jujutsu Kaisen Short Brings Yuta to Life in Live Action: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 wasn't just the first movie to come out of the Shonen franchise created by Gege Akutami, it took a major chance by deciding to focus on a protagonist who wasn't Yuji Itadori. With the film following the tragic tale of Yuta Okkotsu, a cursed energy user whose power manifested itself by locking his lost love in his own life as a horrifying monster, one fan of the Shonen franchise has taken the opportunity to create a fan film that sees Yuta return and show off the powers he has to struggle with as a student of Jujutsu Tech.

Over the course of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta's story unfolded from his early days of childhood to becoming a part of Jujutsu Tech, where his teacher was Gojo and his fellow classmates in Panda, Maki, and Toge. With Yuta's powers being far more of a curse than a benefit, his lost love was linked to his soul and was willing to kill anything that she deemed a threat. Ultimately, Yuta seemed as though he was able to strike a deal with Rika, his former love turned cursed being, lending a major hand to his class in stopping the machinations of the villain known as Seguro Geto.

Reddit User Bravo VFX shared this wild new video that attempts to capture the manic energy of the Shonen series while showing how terrifying Yuta Okkotsu and Rika could be in real life as the ultimate tag-team within the world of curses that sprang from the mind of Gege Akutami:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has become one of the biggest anime films since it released last year in Japan, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars of profits by exploring this past story from the Shonen universe. With the second season set to see Studio MAPPA return to animating duties, fans can expect some big ramifications from the prequel to play out in the upcoming episodes.

While this year's Anime Expo didn't reveal the precise date as to when Jujutsu Kaisen would return with its second season, the franchise did promote an upcoming limited edition Blu-Ray set that will let fans revisit the earliest episodes of the anime.

