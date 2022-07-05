Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Limited Edition Blu-ray Release

Jujutsu Kaisen has definitely become one of the biggest anime series in a relatively short amount of time, with its first movie hitting last year and helping the supernatural Shonen series by Gege Akutami hit new heights as a result. With the story of the manga continuing to tell the tale of the students of Jujutsu Tech, the second season is slated to arrive next year and Viz Media recently took the opportunity at this year's Anime Expo to let fans know that a limited edition Blu-Ray set is slated to arrive early next year as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and HBO Max, with the story of the series following the young protagonist Yuji Itadori as he attempts to fight supernatural beings known as curses while harboring the king of the curses, Sukuna, within his own body. Though the prequel movie for the franchise didn't feature Yuji Itadori but instead followed the life of the young cursed energy wielder, Yuta Okkotsu, that didn't stop it from becoming one of the biggest anime movies of all time, with it hitting the top ten when it comes to the amount of money that it was able to bring in from its global theatrical run.

Viz Media used its Official Twitter Account to share the news outside of Anime Expo that Jujutsu Kaisen would be receiving a limited-edition blu-ray early next year, allowing fans to dive back into the world of Jujutsu Tech or experience the animated adaptation from Studio MAPPA for the first time:

Just announced at the VIZ Industry Panel! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Part 1 Blu-ray is coming! #AnimeExpo2022 pic.twitter.com/PwVHoFm7ky — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 2, 2022

When the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen arrives next year, it will have plenty of events to follow from the manga, with events like the Culling Game and Shibuya Incident Arc set to have a major impact on Yuji and his friends. On top of the new arcs, there will definitely be some returns from Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and while the movie might have taken place in the past, viewers will definitely see some ramifications from the story of Yuta Okkotsu arrive in the upcoming episodes.

