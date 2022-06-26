Jujutsu Kaisen Releases New Poster for Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen has plans in store for season two, but for now, all eyes are on season one in Japan. The series has been going through its first episodes overseas and releasing new promos the whole time. Now, the rebroadcast has hit a new milestone, and Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating with a new poster for the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc.

As you can see below, the new promo was released in Japan just recently to celebrate the broadcast's latest arc. The Kyoto Goodwill Event is getting started at last, and this new promo hypes one of its best battles. Yuji Itadori is spotlighted in this new promo with one of Kyoto's best fighters, and Aoi Todo is hard to miss here.

NEWS: "Jujutsu Kaisen" revealed a visual for Kyoto Sister-School Goodwill Event arc!



The first season is currently being rebroadcast in Japan. pic.twitter.com/csKnMkOuFN — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) June 26, 2022

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen is working its way through season one, and the Kyoto Goodwill Event is one of its last major arcs. The story not only introduces some major players to the anime, but it lays out Gojo's strategy against the forces ganging up on his school. The only question is whether the prodigy will be able to combat everything the shadows plan to throw his way.

If you want to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can find all of season one streaming at Crunchyroll. The anime's first movie also enjoyed its release date stateside and will hit home video this fall. So if you want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

