Junji Ito Approves Of Terrifying Souichi Cosplay

Junji Ito is set to have a big 2021, as Adult Swim is slated to introduce the anime adaptation for one of the horror mangaka's most well-known stories in Uzumaki, and though the spooky writer/artist certainly has a lot on his plate, that hasn't stopped him from approving cosplay of one of his creepiest characters in Souichi. With Souichi appearing in the medium of anime throughout the television series of The Junji Ito Collection, he might not be one of the most terrifying characters that the master of horror has created in the past, but he's certainly one of the most unique!

Originally, Uzumaki was set to be joined this year by a live-action adaptation of the Junji Ito story of Tomie, a creepy tale that followed the journey of a young succubus, which has received several feature-length film adaptations in Japan. With the shuddering of Quibi, the streaming platform that was originally set to give Tomie to the masses, so to did the production of this Junji Ito adaptation come to a close, but considering the popularity of this Ito story, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the succubus appear in the future via a live-action or anime series!

One Cosplayer was able to garner the attention of Junji Ito himself, as the master of horror re-tweeted the insanely creepy version of the troubled student who used curses to try to get revenge against his classmates for perceived slights throughout the horror tales:

Finally!! Here is the tenderly evil Souichi from @junjiitofficial manga,one of the fan favourites,this was a hard one to pull,half prosthetic,half mask,really hard to take the pics having nails in my mouth and lit candles on my head,hope you like it and happy new year!! pic.twitter.com/T3x46uUG2Z — Doppelganger1926 (@Damian81142479) December 31, 2020

The controversial Junji Ito anime mini-series had animation that many believed wasn't able to stand up to the same level of quality that the manga artists' artwork was known for. Though outside of Uzumaki, there aren't any plans for other anime adaptations of Junji Ito's works, we would imagine it will only be a matter of time before we see a brand new take on some spooky classics!

