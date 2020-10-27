Junji Ito Meets Evangelion In Spooky Anime Tattoo

✖

While Junji Ito has yet to introduce any stories to his mythology that focus on giant robots, the horror of Neon Genesis Evangelion might fit in quite well to the terrifying creations of the mangaka, which is certainly what one fan thought when they decided to get a crossover tattoo of the two anime touch stones! Ito has created a number of terrifying tales such as the Enigma of Amigara Fault, Gyo, Uzumaki, and Tomie to name a few, with a handful of these receiving anime adaptations that have graced the small screen.

Evangelion and Junji Ito are both going to have big years in 2021, with the final movie in the Rebuild of Evangelion releasing in January of next year and the Toonami adaptation for Ito's spooky tale of Uzumaki dropping as well. Evangelion, when you boil down the essence of the story, is fairly close to that of horror, as the psychological mis-adventures of Shinji and his co-pilots of the Eva units. Neon Genesis Evangelion ended in a way that is up to interpretation as Shinji and the world are laid to waste by the angels, ultimately losing their final battle and their existence changing around them as a result. In the monsters that they fought in the angels, it certainly seems like these giant creatures could have been created by the pen of Junji Ito!

Reddit User SamXSoto shared this impressive tattoo sleeve that takes a number of creations of Junji Ito and smashes them together with the most terrifying form of Eva Unit 01, the mech suit that was piloted by the mentally disturbed protagonist in Shinji Ikari:

The future of Evangelion is still up in the air once Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 drops early next year, concluding the brand new take on the franchise that arrived long after the conclusion of the original television series. Even decades after the conclusion of the original anime, Evangelion remains a fan favorite among members of the anime community, so we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see it emerge once again in the future. We don't believe we'll ever see an official crossover between Evangelion and Junji Ito, this tattoo is definitely the next best thing.

What do you think of this amazing tattoo that brings together worlds of anime horror? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime horror!