The Strange Adaptations Of Junji Ito

The Junji Ito Collection (Photo: Studio Deen) The most recent adaptation for Junji Ito's collective works came in the anthology series titled The Junji Ito Collection, taking a number of different stories from the master of horror and translating them into an anime series. While many felt that the anime series couldn't live up to the artistic vision that was originally created by Ito himself with his insanely detailed manga panels, the folks at Studio Deen were able to translate some of Ito's scariest stories such as the Fashion Model, The Long Dream, and Smashed to name a few! prevnext

Tomie (Photo: Toei) Though an upcoming adaptation of the Tomie story is coming to Quibi with a new television series, you might be shocked to know that the scary story warranted nine movies! Starting in Japan in 1998, each installment featured a different actress as the titular character, each having creepy premises that found new ways to bring the ghostly succubus back to life! With the films running for a number of years, this is certainly the most popular live action adaptation for Junji Ito's stories that have ever been made. prevnext

Tomie Vs Tomie (Photo: Toei ) In what has to be the weirdest of the adaptations, this story does in fact base itself on an actual Junji Ito story in the series that is Tomie but the idea of Tomie fighting herself is a funny one to think about for sure. In this movie, released in 2007, two girls are able to acquire the genes of the original Tomie, making them somewhat clones of the original succubus and looking to continue in the legacy she left. Unfortunately, the pair realize that there can be only one and begin fighting one another along the way. prevnext

Uzumaki (Photo: Omega Miscott) No, this isn't the upcoming Adult Swim anime series! Back in 2000, Uzumaki received a live action horror movie that did its best at creating the horrifying effects and spine chilling tales that were a part of this Junji Ito epic. While they didn't all hit the mark, the adaptation is still able to take a number of the stories of Uzumaki and tell them to a terrifying degree here, showing what the series could look like in motion. prevnext

Gyo (Photo: Ufotable) Created by the same minds that brought Demon Slayer to life, production company Ufotable created the Junji Ito feature length film Gyo that explores a world that is besieged by acquatic life rampaging its way across the countryside. Though what is powering the fish is far more insidious than what is first presented, the striking images of sharks, octopii, and even tinier fish running on spider like legs is a tough one to shake. The film itself is only 75 minutes long and definitely worth your time. prevnext