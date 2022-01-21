Junji Ito Fans Create Terrifyingly Realistic “Snail Girl” Statue

Junji Ito is responsible for some of the scariest creatures to ever find their way to the pages of manga, with the mangaka receiving plenty of anime adaptations that have brought some of these monsters to life. While beings such as “The Model” and the fish of Gyo are quite creepy, perhaps none has struck a chord harder than Snail Girl amongst fans, and a new statue brings the terrifying cursed figure to life.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of the Snail Girl, the story first appeared via the manga publication, Horror World of Junji Ito, back in 1997. The story itself, which was also adapted into the anime series, The Junji Ito Collection, follows the tale of Yuuko, a young girl who finds herself cursed thanks to the slugs in her garden, with her tongue transforming into a giant slug itself. With her family unable to undo this disgusting curse, Yuuko eventually succumbs completely to this predicament and her head is transformed into the shell of the slug that resided inside of her mouth, creating one of Ito’s most startling visuals to date.

Twitter User Michelline Pitt shared this unbelievable statue by Onyx Forge Studio, bringing the Slug Girl to life as 2022 preps for a brand new take on one of Junji Ito’s classic stories to come to life via Toonami’s upcoming anime adaptation of Uzumaki:

Junji Ito has been working in the world of horror for decades, but is showing no signs of stopping any time soon as he continues creating spooky short stories. Though Uzumaki is the next big anime series that is spawning from the creator’s mind, there have been rumors that there is another anime series in the works, though details about this possibility are few and far between at this point.

What do you think of this terrifying statue? What do you consider to be the creepiest creation from Junji Ito?