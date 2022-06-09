Netflix Announces New Junji Ito Anime Series

✖

Netflix has officially announced that they are now working with Junji Ito on a brand new anime series, Maniac, collecting together some of his biggest and scariest stories! The prominent horror manga creator has been telling frightening stories for quite a while, but fans have recently seen his works make the jump to animation through some cool collaborations. Now the creator has been tapped for a whole new series with Netflix that will be adapting numerous stories from his own choosing titled Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. So fans all over the world can be spooked with this new streaming service's anime!

In a special video shared with fans during Netflix Geeked Week this year, Junji Ito detailed that Junji Ito's Maniac: Tales of the Macabre will be taking on 20 of his horror stories that will be adapted into anime for the first time. Detailing a bit of what to expect from the new series, Ito confirmed three of the stories that will be included, Tomie, Souichi and The Hanging Balloons. You can check out the special video featuring creator Junji Ito below:

from the horror master of manga comes a new anime series: JUNJI ITO'S MANIAC #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/2Yjco9okbM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

Ito notes in the video to fans that they have yet to figure out which of Tomie and Souichi's stories will be adapted specifically, but they will be sharing more details about it at a later date. As for production staff or release information, that's unfortunately kept under wraps for now but this new series is currently aiming for a launch some time next year. Ito then details some of his process behind each of the stories he highlights here, and it gives a good idea of what to expect from the new series.

This is far from the only Junji Ito adaptation currently in the works, but it's certainly going to be a horror filled stamp for Netflix when it actually hits. Especially if it adapts some of the stories that fans have been excited to see in a new way someday, but what do you think? How do you feel about Junji Ito's stories coming to life in a whole new way with Netflix next year? Which stories of his are you hoping to see come to life next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!