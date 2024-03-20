Kagurabachi Volume One Sales Announced

Kagurabachi has taken the manga world by storm, even without the benefit of an anime adaptation hitting the small screen. Created by mangaka Takeru Hokazono in 2023, the sword-slinging manga story is a story focusing on revenge that has garnered quite a bit of attention. In a new report from an online website, the sales for Kagurabachi back up the fact that despite only having less than a year on its resume, the Shonen Jump manga is pushing serious numbers in Japan.

In a recent interview, Kagurabachi editor Takuro Imamura not only discussed the surprising popularity of the series in record time but touched upon the idea of Chihiro's adventures eventually getting its own anime, "I hope it'll become an even more popular manga. Thankfully, the international popularity is extremely high, so I'd like to keep up the popularity in Japan as well. Eventually, our goal is to make it into an anime. To be honest, Hokazono and I had never imagined that Kagurabachi would become so popular internationally, so we're really grateful for the reception it's gotten. We hope you'll continue to enjoy Kagurabachi."

Kagurabachi Is Coming In Hot

According to the website Shoseki, which monitors book sales in Japan, Kagurabachi's first volume has sold 46,380 in Japan. Considering that the manga has less than a year of stories under its belt, this makes for a roaring start out of the gate. While we might not see an anime adaptation any time soon for Chihiro, it's a safe bet that we'll eventually see this sword-clashing world hit the small screen.

If you haven't dove into the world of Kagurabachi yet, here's how Shonen Jump describes the series, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge."

Do you think Kagurabachi might make it to the level of "The Big Three" in Shonen Jump? Which anime studio would you love to see tackle this story in the future for an anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chihiro.

Via Kagurabachi News