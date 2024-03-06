Kagurabachi's First Volume is Finally Coming to the U.S.

Kagurabachi's manga has been absolutely taking over the world ever since it made its debut, and now the first volume of the series is finally getting an official United States! Takeru Hokazono's original manga series officially made its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Fall, but it was one of the most unique debuts as the manga went viral with fans before that first chapter even released. But that success has continued over the last few months, and the physical release of the first volume somehow ended up an even bigger launch for the manga than expected.

The first volume of the Kagurabachi manga officially debuted earlier this year, and was such a hit that it was already selling out. The manga was quickly ordered for reprint as fans both in Japan and in the United States were seeking to get these new releases as soon as possible, but soon even more fans in the United States will get the chance to get the manga for themselves. Viz Media has announced that Kagurabachi Volume 1 will be getting an official English release later this Fall, and you can check it out below:

What Is Kagurabachi?

It's yet to be revealed exactly when Kagurabachi's manga will be releasing on shelves in the United States, but it will be available later this Fall. If you wanted to keep up with the chapters as they release, you can find the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Kagurabachi editor Takuro Imamura said the following about the manga's surprise success in the United States in a recent interview and revealed they were taken aback by it all:

"However, since he's creating it with the intention of gaining popularity in the Jump magazine, we hadn't consciously considered how it might appeal internationally. When I heard it was buzzing overseas after the serialization started, I was surprised, thinking, 'Wait, it's popular there?' It was a pleasantly unexpected response, like a happy miscalculation."

Are you excited to get your hands on Kagurabachi's manga when it releases in the United States later this year?