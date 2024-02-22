Kagurabachi Editor Teases the Manga's Anime Goals

Kagurabachi's editor says he and the series creator want the manga to get an anime.

Kagurabachi is the new manga to watch these days. Following its launch in September 2023, the Shueisha series has broken all sorts of records. From its pre-release fame to its first volume sales, Kagurabachi is at the top of its game. And now, the editor behind Kagurabachi is teasing its big goals.

The information comes from Takuro Imamura, the editor behind Kagurabachi. During a recent interview with Manga Plus, the editor was asked all about the viral fame his latest gig has found, and Imamura ended by sharing Kagurabachi's goals.

"I hope it'll become an even more popular manga. Thankfully, the international popularity is extremely high, so I'd like to keep up the popularity in Japan as well. Eventually, our goal is to make it into an anime," the editor shared.

Continuing, Imamura confessed how surprised he was by the popularity Kagurabachi found internationally. Series creator Takeru Hokazono did not see it coming either, but both men are thankful regardless.

"To be honest, Hokazono and I had never imagined that Kagurabachi would become so popular internationally, so we're really grateful for the reception it's gotten. We hope you'll continue to enjoy Kagurabachi."

Of course, Kagurabachi has quite the team of supporters. Not only is the manga ranking as one of Shonen Jump's most popular titles, but its first volume sold out very fast in Japan. A reprint is on the way, and new fans are stumbling across Kagurabachi by the day. Hopefully, this will give the epic manga enough clout for an anime. So if you want to see Kagurabachi hit the screen, you better show the manga some support.

Want to know more about Kagurabachi? No worries! You can read up on the manga's official synopsis below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

What do you think about Kagurabachi's big goal? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!