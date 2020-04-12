Kaguya-sama: Love is War Debuts Season 2 Opening

After making its debut as part of the Winter 2019 anime season, fans have been waiting to see more from Kaguya-sama: Love is War ever since it wrapped its first season. Luckily, a second season was confirmed to be in the works not long after and we have gotten the debut episode of this new season as part of the new wave of anime for Spring 2020. This romantic comedy took fans everywhere by surprise thanks to its central gimmick of its two leads trying to trick one another into confessing, and the second season promises much more of those shenanigans.

But a major reason that first season was a hit right off the bat was its surprisingly spy movie like opener, “Love Dramatic feat. Ihara Rikka” as performed by Masayuki Suzuki, Rikka Ihara, and Yoshiki Mizuno. It impressed fans so much that the second season had quite a hurdle to overcome with its own opening, and the Season 2 premiere episode featured this new opening as part of the end credits.

Season 2’s opening theme is titled “DADDY! DADDY! DO!” and brings back Masayuki Suzuki to perform the song alongside Airi Suzuki. While the opening sequence does not have the same amount of theatricality as the first season, the new song is certainly going to lead to a lot of debates as to which is the better of the two.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 is now exclusively streaming with FunimationNOW, and the premiere episode brings us right back to the Student Council room after the Summer break. Although the new opening teases a couple of important new additions, this first episode serves as a welcoming embrace from the core cast of the first season. This is also further helped by the new opening, too, which teases more of the romantic misunderstandings between Shirogane and Shinomiya that we have come to love…is war.

Are you excited to see Kaguya-sama: Love is War finally return for its second season? What do you think of the new opening theme? How does it compare to the opening theme from the first season? Which of the two is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!