Funimation Adds Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 and More to Spring 2020 Anime Lineup

As the final weeks of the Winter 2020 anime season wind down, a new wave of anime is gearing up to launch with the start of the Spring 2020 season in April. You'll be able to watch many of these new anime through Funimation's streaming service, and they recently announced two major exclusive coming this April: Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 and The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED. One of which is a major return fans have been waiting for since the Winter 2019 anime season, and the other is a new debut that's certainly promising.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 is gearing up to premiere in Japan and will be streaming on FunimationNOW beginning on April 11th with English subtitles. To catch fans up on the new season, Funimation has the first season of the anime with English subtitles as well. Not only that, Funimation confirmed via press release that English dub releases for both seasons will be available later this year.

Funimation officially describes Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 as such, "The new season of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 2 continues the story of Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya who lead the illustrious Shuchiin Academy’s student council as near equals. Everyone thinks they’d make a great couple but pride and arrogance are in ample supply, so the only logical move is to trick the other into instigating a date!

A-1 Pictures’ animation brilliantly brings to life the romantic power struggle between Kaguya and Miyuki. Beyond the battle between the arrogant but lovable protagonists, side characters with surprisingly involved backstories also shine. This new season will introduce two additional characters, Miko Iino and Kobachi Osaragi."

As for The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED, the new series will be airing with English subtitles this Spring, and will have an English dub release later this year as well. They describe the new series as such, "The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED follows detective Daisuke Kambe and partner Haru Kato as they work on cases at the Modern Crime Prevention Task Force (MCPTF) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department where only people who’ve caused problems for the police end up.

Daisuke is a bit materialistic, using his vast wealth to solve crimes, becoming ever-detached to the human element of it all. Haru, on the other hand, believes money isn’t everything and is repulsed by Daisuke’s lack of compassion. These two investigators will have to overcome their stark differences if they’re going to solve the mysteries ahead of them!"

Along with these two exclusives is the confirmation that Sakura Wars the Animation will be streaming with FunimationNOW this Spring as well. Funimation describes it as such, "Set in 1940, it’s been 10 years since the great demon invasions, and the World Luxury Operatic Federation has designed a tournament for all to participate in! So how will that work with another impending demonic war? We’ll just have to wait and find out!"

Which anime will you be checking out with Funimation this Spring? What are you most looking forward to out of the bunch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.