Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Announces Third Season

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War has helped lift up the rom-com genre with anime lovers, and there is more on its way. The show's second season came to a close this past June to the great disappointment of many. But thanks to a new announcement, fans have learned a third season is in the works!

Yes, you heard right! Kaguya-sama is coming back with season three. At this time, there is very little information available about the new season, but it is being worked on. The official Twitter page for Kaguya-sama shared with news with a video announcement that has fans fired up.

Fans do expect season three to debut in 2021, but its release window is uncertain to say the least. Season one went live in January 2019 before ending in March. However, season two began in April 2020 and ended in June. There is no clear pattern to work off for season three, but fans are hopeful Kaguya-sama will come around sooner rather than later.

If you need to catch up on the current episodes of Kaguya-sama, you are in luck! You can peek the series over on Funimation and Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. The former hosts the anime's English dub while the following two have the subtitled take available to stream. You can also read up on the series' synopsis courtesy of MyAnimeList below:

"At the renowned Shuchiin Academy, Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya are the student body's top representatives. Ranked the top student in the nation and respected by peers and mentors alike, Miyuki serves as the student council president. Alongside him, the vice president Kaguya—eldest daughter of the wealthy Shinomiya family—excels in every field imaginable. They are the envy of the entire student body, regarded as the perfect couple.

However, despite both having already developed feelings for the other, neither are willing to admit them. The first to confess loses, will be looked down upon, and will be considered the lesser. With their honor and pride at stake, Miyuki and Kaguya are both equally determined to be the one to emerge victorious on the battlefield of love!"

Are you hyped to hear about this season three order? Are you caught up with Kaguya-sama? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.