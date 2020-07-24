Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 Reveals English Dub Release Date, Cast

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 was one of the few anime projects of the Spring 2020 season to continue its run during the restrictions set by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and thankfully it was also one of the best as the second season was the best received by fans yet. But while it's one of the best celebrated romantic comedies of the last few years, there are many fans who have yet to enjoy it for themselves because there has yet to be an official English dubbed released. That's not the case anymore!

Funimation has announced that they will be releasing an English dub for Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 beginning tomorrow on FunimationNOW, Saturday, July 25th. Unfortunately, this announcement does not come with news that the first season will be getting a dub just yet so at least current fans of the series can dive in when its SimulDub release begins tomorrow! Along with the release date for the second season's English dub, Funimation has also revealed the full cast on their official website.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2's English dub cast (sans a couple notable additions joining the series in Season 2) includes Alexis Tipton as Kaguya Shinomiya, Aaron Dismuke as Miyuki Shirogane, Jad Saxton as Chika Fujiwara, Austin Tindle as Yu Ishigami, Amanda Lee as Hayasaka, Bryn Apprill as Nagisa, Brandon McInnis as Kashiwagi's Boyfriend, and Ian Sinclair as the Narrator.

The second season of the series wrapped a few weeks ago, but the final episode had a stealth teaser hinting that the anime would be continuing with a third season. This has yet to be confirmed, but fans would undoubtedly be around to support the series if response to the teaser is anything to go by. But what do you think?

