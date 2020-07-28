Kaguya-sama: Love is War Spurs Debate Over its Dub Debut

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has finally gotten an English dub release thanks to Funimation, but its recent debut has spurred a major debate among fans. Funimation previously announced that Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 would be getting an English language dub release, and it surprised fans with dropping the first episode of the dub shortly after it was initially announced. But unfortunately for many fans, the long awaited English dub of the series was not quite meeting the expectations of those who had come to enjoy the original Japanese language dub for the last two seasons.

The debate among fans comes to a number of different points. First, there's the usual divide from dub and subbed anime fans as some believe the dub cast isn't suitable right off the bat for one reason or another. But the second is definitely what is getting more attention. At the core of the series is the narrator, who helps to guide the series' more wacky shenanigans by providing a serious play by play of each of the romantic fights.

But in the dub, the narrator seems to be laughing along with the wacky jokes rather than seeming like a neutral third party watching from the outside. Read on to see what fans are saying about this narrator choice, and let us know your thoughts! Did you enjoy the first episode of Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Season 2 dub? Hoping to see one for the first season someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!