Kaguya-sama: Love is War Spurs Debate Over its Dub Debut
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has finally gotten an English dub release thanks to Funimation, but its recent debut has spurred a major debate among fans. Funimation previously announced that Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 would be getting an English language dub release, and it surprised fans with dropping the first episode of the dub shortly after it was initially announced. But unfortunately for many fans, the long awaited English dub of the series was not quite meeting the expectations of those who had come to enjoy the original Japanese language dub for the last two seasons.
The debate among fans comes to a number of different points. First, there's the usual divide from dub and subbed anime fans as some believe the dub cast isn't suitable right off the bat for one reason or another. But the second is definitely what is getting more attention. At the core of the series is the narrator, who helps to guide the series' more wacky shenanigans by providing a serious play by play of each of the romantic fights.
But in the dub, the narrator seems to be laughing along with the wacky jokes rather than seeming like a neutral third party watching from the outside. Read on to see what fans are saying about this narrator choice, and let us know your thoughts! Did you enjoy the first episode of Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Season 2 dub? Hoping to see one for the first season someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"Changes Have to Mean Something"
Generally, I'm a pretty open guy to localizers making changes - but those changes have to MEAN something. The decision to make the narrator laughing along with the joke doesn't provide anything of substance, and it takes away from the absolute absurdity of the drama. Bad change. https://t.co/RDOpHOWWkr— Replay Value (@value_replay) July 26, 2020
"God's Punishment"
KAGUYA DUB IS GOD'S PUNISHMENT. THE NARRATOR WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/0pAbCKPaVf— kayoh! (@ichiaval) July 26, 2020
"Simply Does Not Exist"
kaguya dub simply does not exist pic.twitter.com/irkdBE3FHc— Jay (@highonthighs) July 26, 2020
Was the Choice for Narrator a Bad One?
Kaguya-sama's narrator being voice by Ian Sinclair in the dub is not choice they should have gone with— Cosmo (@GrandCosmoXIV) July 26, 2020
Or a Good One?
OMFG @iantweeting IS HAVING A FREAKING AMAZING TIME AS THE NARRATOR FOR KAGUYA-SAMA! IM DYING— Janice - Miraculous Cora Zone Dub Productions (@MCZ_Dub_Prod) July 25, 2020
It's a Great Cast!
No cap yall tweaking on this Kaguya dub. This shit is fire I love everyone’s voices already ngl. pic.twitter.com/sCCaaeLcyP— 🔮BraveryAvery✨🔮 (@BruhAveryWtf) July 26, 2020
Peachy!
Well, the Kaguya dub is...how should I put it...— 🔰🄼🄰🅈🅄🄼🄸🄼🄰🄽🄸🄰🄲🔰 (@SparklingYosh) July 26, 2020
...peachy. pic.twitter.com/5zuN1uZ5m1
It's a Tough Act to Follow!
The Kaguya dub sounds pretty good if you ask me. You can’t top the Japanese performances, it’s just impossible imo, but they really are doing a good job and I love the cast.— N0AH (@ArcaneAthena) July 25, 2020
It's a Tough Job for Any Team to Be Honest...
tbh trying to recapture something like the japanese dub of kaguya sama is an extreme uphill battle for any english VO considering how perfectly fitting the japanese dubs are— sean @ comms reopening *soon* (@Stairfax) July 26, 2020
Which Side Do You Agree With?
Kaguya-sama sub fans- Bemoaning how badly Funimation removed the layers of charm from a great comedy.
Dub fans: "LOL I've never seen the sub, this was hilarious! Comedy's should just be loud and wacky!" pic.twitter.com/yN8YtmX9kI— Grant White (@GrantWhiteTZ) July 27, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.