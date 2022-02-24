Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 Unveils Final Character Posters

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War is one of the funniest romantic comedies in the world of anime, focusing on two members of a Student Council attempting to get the other to admit their love through mind games and nefarious tactics. With the third season of the series set to arrive later this year, the final posters for the beloved anime franchise have been revealed, giving us new looks at returning characters that will fill out this newest chapter of the series.

Various Twitter Outlets shared the final posters for the upcoming third season, which will continue the dance between Kaguya and Miyuki as a part of their Student Council:

The third season of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War will be bringing back old cast members to return to their roles, along with new voice actors, including Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

The third season of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War has given fans the following official description, with the first two seasons currently available to stream on Funimation if you want the opportunity to catch up on Shuchiin Academy:

“Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another!

By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!? Love makes fools out of geniuses! Is this a new type of psychological warfare? Everyone’s favorite ultraromantic rom-com returns once again!!!”