Kaguya-sama: Love is War Releases New Poster for Season 3

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has dropped a new poster for the third season of the anime! The second season of the fan favorite romantic comedy wrapped up its run back in 2020 with the tease that it would be returning for a third season someday. Luckily for fans hoping for more, a third season of the series was fully confirmed to be in the works last year. Now that the new episodes are gearing up for their premiere as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, it’s time for the series to start dropping some new looks at what fans can expect.

Officially titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic the third season of the series will feature a returning cast and staff that will hopefully begin to expand on many more of the characters the second season started to dive into. Teasing this greater focus on the ancillary cast is the newest visual for the season featuring Kaguya’s attendant, Ai Hayasaka, wrapped up in all of the romantic shenanigans coming in the new season. You can check out the new visual below as shared on the series’ official Twitter account:

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- will be featuring a returning staff and cast with director Mamoru Hatekeyama returning to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the returning cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

You can currently find the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Funimation, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 is described as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another!

‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!? Love makes fools out of geniuses! Is this a new type of psychological warfare? Everyone’s favorite ultraromantic rom-com returns once again!!!”

