Kaguya-sama: Love is War Readies for Season 3 With New Visuals

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is readying for the release of the anime’s third season with some new posters! The second season of the series officially came to an end a couple of years ago and teased fans with the fact it would be returning with a third season someday. Thankfully it was soon confirmed to be in the works, and the third season of the series is now scheduled to launch this April as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule. Now that its return is so much closer, it’s time for the hype train to begin rolling ahead in full.

Following the release of a special new visual featuring Ai Hayasaka, the official Twitter account for Kaguya-sama: Love is War has released two new character posters leading into the third season. Featuring Miko Iino and Yu Ishigami, it’s likely we’ll see even more posters highlighting the characters over the next few days and weeks as the third season of the series readies for its debut. You can check out the new posters for the third season below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- will be featuring a returning staff and cast with director Mamoru Hatekeyama returning to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the returning cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

You can currently find the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Funimation, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 is described as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another!

‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!? Love makes fools out of geniuses! Is this a new type of psychological warfare? Everyone’s favorite ultraromantic rom-com returns once again!!!”

What do you think? How are you liking the look of Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 so far? What do you hope to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!