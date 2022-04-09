Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Reveals New Opening: Watch

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has officially premiered and has debuted the new opening theme sequence for the third season! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is now in full swing as just this first week alone has seen a number of major franchises making their returns. This is a season largely dominated by sequel series, and the major romantic comedy leading the charge is the third season taking on Aka Akasaka’s original Weekly Young Jump series. This third season finally picks up after the events of the second, and like the first two seasons also comes with quite the funky opening theme.

Returning from providing the opening themes for the first two seasons is Masayuki Suzuki, who performs the new theme titled “Giri Giri” together with Suu from Silent Siren. Much like many of the premieres this season, there has yet to be a reveal of the official ending credits theme as the first episode eschews the traditional ending in favor of showcasing the new opening theme. Luckily for fans, Aniplex has also released a creditless version of this new opening on their official YouTube channel and you can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what fans can expect to see from this latest season of episodes, Crunchyroll officially describes the third season, officially titled as Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! ‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!?”

Starring the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, and Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino at the center of it all