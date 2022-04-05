Here’s When to Watch Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Premiere

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is finally returning for its third season as part of the new wave of Spring 2022 anime releases, and Crunchyroll has revealed the exact time fans will get to see the very first episode of its big return! Aka Akasaka’s original manga series has become one of the more notable anime adaptation releases over the last few years thanks to its first two successful seasons, and now the series is getting ready for its third season that will challenge Kaguya and Miyuki in plenty of more ways than seen in those previous episodes over the years.

With Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s third season, officially titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, making its premiere in just a few more days as of this writing, Crunchyroll has officially revealed the exact premiere time for its first episode. Fans will be able to tune into Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s third season premiere beginning on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. That means it’s time to get ready for what’s to come!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what to expect from the new wave of episodes, Crunchyroll officially describes Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! ‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!?”

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- features a returning staff and cast with director Mamoru Hatekeyama returning to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the returning cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

