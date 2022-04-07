Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 – What You Need To Know

After a long way, it’s just about time for Kaguya-sama: Love Is War to go live. The series is slated to bring season three to life this week after fans waited patiently in the wake of its OVA drop. Of course, that means plenty of netizens are looking for a quick refresher on the rom-com, so we’re here to break down the basics of what there is to know.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War made its anime debut under A-1 Pictures in January 2019. Season two followed in April 2020 before an OVA was released just last year. Now, season three is slated to drop in Japan on April 8th and its episodes will be simulcast in the United States thanks to Crunchyroll.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series began as a manga under Aka Akasaka and the publisher Shueisha. The manga is still ongoing, so Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is not yet done. This means a fourth season is very likely so long as the anime’s ratings keep up. After all, seasons one and two were hits during their original runs, so fans have high expectations for season three.

READ MORE: Kaguya-sama: Love is War Releases New Season 3 Trailer With Crunchyroll | Kaguya-sama: Love is War Reveals New Trailer and Poster for Season 3 | Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 Unveils Final Character Posters

If you need to catch up on Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, seasons one and two are streaming in full on Crunchyroll subbed and dubbed. You can find the show’s full synopsis below for more details:

“From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can’t be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of “How to get the other to confess their love first.” This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love.”

Will you be tuning into the anime’s third season once it goes live? How do you like Kaguya-sama: Love Is War so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.