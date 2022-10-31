Kaguya-sama: Love is War Creator Addresses Spin-Off Rumors

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be bringing its long running manga series to an end very soon, and the creator behind the series has addressed the rumors about a potential spin-off series coming after its end! Aka Akasaka's romantic comedy series has sparked a major fandom since it hit the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump (and then Weekly Young Jump) magazine back in 2015, and now the series will be coming to an end with over 280 chapters under its belt. Fans are having trouble saying goodbye to each of the characters, but it seems like the creator might be feeling the same way.

While the final chapter of Kaguya-sama: Love is War won't officially be hitting the shelves in Japan until November 2nd, early reports of Akasaka's comments following the final chapter have seen the creator addressing a possible spin-off with "I have a few things left unfinished, so maybe I can digest them somehow. I think I'd like to do it." But as the comment has yet to be fully revealed, nor has a potential spin-off series been announced, it's hard to figure out where the franchise could be going from this point on.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

Where to Find Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be ending its long manga run with its final chapter releasing on November 2nd, but it's going to be a while before fans will be able to check out the official English language release for the final chapters. You can currently find up to Chapter 231 with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library as well as the physical volumes of the series on shelves. Since there's no simultaneous publishing for the series, fans will have to wait until the final volume hits shelves outside of Japan.

READ MORE: Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Manga is Ending Very Soon | Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie Shares New Trailer, Poster

If you wanted to scratch that itch for now, however, you can find the first three seasons of Kaguya-sama: Love is War's anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. The franchise will be continuing with its debut feature film some time later this year, but an international release for the film has yet to be set as of the time of this writing. There are some spin-offs for the franchise going on now, but they're hard to find legally too.

How do you feel about Kaguya-sama: Love is War potentially continuing its story with a spin-off some day? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!