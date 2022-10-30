Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Movie Shares New Poster, Trailer

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is about to bring its manga to an end, but of course, the same cannot be said for the anime. Thanks to the fans, the show has become a clear success, and its latest season proved as much with its ratings. Now, Kaguya-sama is on the cusp of debuting its first film, and we've been given new promos ahead of its release.

As you can see above, a new trailer has been released for Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss Never Ends. The clip highlights Kaguya as her relationship with Miyuki continues to grow. Of course, a poster was also released ahead of the movie's incoming premiere, and it won't be long before it drops. Right now, the film is slated to go live in Japan come December 17th.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

How to Catch Up on Kaguya-sama

Of course, fans will want to be caught up with the Kaguya-sama TV anime before checking out this movie. Season one debuted under A-1 Pictures in January 2019 before wrapping at the end of spring. As for season two, it kickstarted in 2020 before season three came around in April 2022. You can watch all three seasons on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu.

Want to know more about the high school rom-com? You can read its official synopsis here: "As leaders of their prestigious academy's student council, Kaguya and Miyuki are the elite of the elite! But it's lonely at the top... Luckily for them, they've fallen in love! There's just one problem-they both have too much pride to admit it. And so begins the daily scheming to get the object of their affection to confess their romantic feelings first..."

What do you think about this new Kaguya-sama update? Will you be tuning into the anime's movie when it drops?