Kaguya-sama: Love is War to End With Next Chapter

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has been reportedly getting ready for the end with its final arc for quite some time now, but it has finally been confirmed that the long running manga series will indeed be coming to an end with its next chapter! Aka Akasaka's original romantic comedy series has been running in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump (then Weekly Young Jump) magazine since 2015, but fans have noticed a particular trend about the recent chapters. While they might not have been made available in English just yet, these chapters had been dubbed the "final chapters" closing out stories for its main characters.

Kicking off with a final arc that began last October, Kaguya-sama: Love is War has officially announced that the manga will be coming to an end with Chapter 281 of the series releasing on November 2nd in the pages of Shueisha's Young Jump magazine. This will mark the end of a series of "final chapter" stories that have been focused on ending each of the Student Council's (and many of the other fan favorite standouts) stories in Shuichin, and will bring the series to a close overall.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

Where to Find Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Although the manga is ending, it's far from the end of the franchise itself overall. The anime will be following up the third season of the series with a debut feature film taking on The First Kiss Never Ends arc from Akasaka's original manga series. It's yet to be revealed whether or not the anime franchise will continue beyond this point, but with the manga still having lots of material to cover in a potential anime adaptation, a continuation in either TV anime series or a new movie would be welcome for sure.

If you wanted to check out Kaguya-sama: Love is War, you can find up to Chapter 231 with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (as well as the physical volumes now on shelves). As for the anime release, you can now find the three available seasons of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. Either way, both are great set ups for the potential end of the franchise as a whole.

Can you believe Kaguya-sama: Love is War is coming to an end? Where does it rank among your favorite romantic comedies of all time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!