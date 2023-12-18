Kaiju No. 8 Creator Breaks Silence on Upcoming Anime

It is just about time, guys! Kaiju No. 8 is on the horizon, so it will not be long until its big anime goes live. Next year, Kaiju No. 8 will bring monster-fighting action to fans across the globe, and now the story's creator is speaking out on the highly anticipated project.

The update comes from Naoya Matsumoto directly as they shared a letter with fans at Jump Festa. The lengthy note, which can be read below, details the creator's excitement for 2024. After all, the process of adapting Kaiju No. 8 into an anime has been a dream, and it seems Matsumoto is ready to share their vision with the world.

"Animation has been a dream of mine ever since I was a child. I am always amazed and moved by the materials, design drawings, storyboards, etc. that come up as production progresses. The same thing happened when I received the recordings of the cast members' voices for the first time," the artist shared.

Continuing, the creator went on to praise all of the voice actors tied to Kaiju No. 8. From Fairouz Ai to Asami Seth and Masaya Fukunishi, the cast of Kaiju No. 8 is very strong. Production I.G. looked hard to find the perfect actors for this adaptation, and Matsumoto is admittedly a fan of them all.

"From that day on, when I drew the characters, the characters began to speak in their voices in my head. The voices, which were only vague images, have been given substance, and I feel that the characters have come to life even more strongly. Thank you to the actors for their work. As the original author, I'm also looking forward to seeing how "Kaiju No. 8'' will be made into an anime by combining everyone's voices and images. I'm the type of person who supervises a lot of dubbing, so I think we'll see each other often in the future. Thank you, again!"

If you are not caught up with Kaiju No. 8, you can always check out the series online. Matsumoto's hit manga is available to binge on the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting to know more about Kaiju No. 8, you can read its official synopsis below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

