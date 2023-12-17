Kaiju No. 8 Anime Releases New Trailer

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the big anime coming our way during the new wave of releases hitting in 2024, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new trailer for the anime! Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju no. 8 manga has been taking over Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app since it made its debut a few years ago, and has been a highly requested anime adaptation. Now the series is gearing up to hit screens all over the world when it premieres next Spring, and fans have gotten another fresh look at how it's all going to look in motion.

Kaiju No. 8's anime will be premiering some time in April 2024, and showed off a new trailer during its presentation as part of Shueisha's Jump Festa 2024 convention this weekend. Together with the new trailer was the announcement of two new members of the voice cast with Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya and Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina. You can see them in action with the newest trailer for Kaiju No. 8 below and get ready for its worldwide debut next Spring.

What to Know for Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Shigeyuki Miya is directing Kaiju No. 8's anime for Production I.G. with Studio Khara in charge of the kaiju designs. Ichiro Okouchi is handling the series composition and screenplays, Tetsuya Nishio provided the character designs and is serving as chief animation director, Mahiro Maeda is designing the kaiju, Shinji Kimura serves as art director, and Yuta Bando is composing the music. The previously announced voice cast includes Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino (who turns into the titular Kaiju No. 8), Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, and Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro.

Kaiju No. 8 will be premiering some time next April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the new anime as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

What do you think of Kaiju No. 8's newest trailer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!