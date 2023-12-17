Kaiju No. 8 Will Stream Live on X

Kaiju No. 8 is getting ready for a big debut. If you did not realize, the hit series is about to bring its anime to life in a matter of months. Kaiju No. 8 will hit television in April 2024, and a new announcement has just confirmed the show will stream live on X. And yes, we do meant the social media service.

In a first, Kaiju No. 8 is going to stream on X (Twitter) when it goes live this coming April. The anime is will stream simultaneously on X worldwide. You will be able to watch the stream live with Japan thanks to X, and afterwards, you can check out whatever sub you need from Crunchyroll.

Watch the latest trailer for Kaiju No. 8! 💥#KaijuNo8 premieres April 2024 on @Crunchyroll

Available simultaneously on X worldwide! pic.twitter.com/NbHwXnjejU — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) December 17, 2023

As you can imagine, this wild announcement caught the fandom off guard. No anime has gone so far as to stream simultaneously on X before now or Twitter before the service's name changed. In most cases, high-profile anime titles are streamed on one or more platforms in the United States. Crunchyroll is one of the biggest sites, but other services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, HIDIVE, and Disney+ have tackled the industry. Now, X is joining the list, so that goes to show how big streaming has become in the anime world.

After all, there are still many fans out there who can remember the olden days of anime binging. Marathons often forced fans to string clips together on YouTube in whatever language they could find. Now, X is adopting an official method of free streaming, so how the times have changed.

If you are not familiar with Kaiju No. 8, the hit series will be handled by Production I.G. behind the scenes. If you want to know more about the action-packed series, no worries! You can read the official synopsis of Kaiju No. 8 below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

What do you think about this wild streaming announcement? How will you be tuning into Kaiju No. 8?