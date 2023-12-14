Kaiju No. 8 Releases New Anime Poster

Kaijju No. 8 is a force to be reckoned with. Released in July 2020, the Shone Jump+ manga is on the cusp of its big break. After all, the team at Production I.G. is about to release an anime for Kaiju No. 8, and its latest poster has just gone live.

As you can see below, the new key visual was released ahead of Jump Festa 2024. The artwork brings our roster of monster hunters front and center with Kafka Hibino leading the crew. You can imagine just how tense the hero must be in this shot given his history. Despite wanting to join the Defense Force for years, Kafka wasn't given the chance to hunt until he gained the ability to turn into a kaiju himself. Go figure, huh?

The character art in this key visual proves Kaiju No. 8 is going to look gorgeous. From its first promo to this latest one, Production I.G. has honed the anime's aesthetic. So when the show goes live in April 2024, fans can expect big things.

If you are not familiar with Kaiju No. 8, you should know the series began courtesy of Naoya Matsumoto. The manga, which is ongoing, is set in a world where kaiju are regularly seen in the world causing mayhem. For Kafka, he grows up with his best friend Mina Ashiro after their town is leveled by a monster. They vow to become Defense Force hunters, but ultimately, Hibiki is unable to live up to the dream until a freak encounter allows him to transform into a kaiju at will.

Want to know more about the series? No sweat! You can read the official synopsis of Kaiju No. 8 for all the info below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

