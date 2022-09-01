Kengan Ashura Releases Season Two Poster

It would be hard to debate that Netflix is moving further into the anime game, with the streaming service having some major exclusives including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, Vampire in the Garden, and Kakegurui to name a few. As anime continues to explode, it should come as no surprise series on the platform will return for additional seasons, with the fighting anime, Kengan Ashura, releasing a brand new poster for its second season arriving next year.

Kengan Ashura, for those who might be unfamiliar with the story of Tokita Ohma, has several things in common with the story of Baki The Grappler, focusing on very large men settling their differences with their fists, albeit without energy blasts or spirit guns. Where Ashura differs is that each fighter, typically, represents a major company in their fights, with the outcomes of said battles determining the future of corporate takeovers and decisions made in the boardrooms. The series first debuted as a manga in 2012 from creators Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon, receiving a sequel series in Kengan Omega that is continuing to this day. The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in 2019 with twenty-four episodes to its name, thanks to Netflix collaborating with Larx Entertainment, the studio responsible for the recently released Tekken: Bloodline.

Netflix Anime's Official Twitter Account shared the new poster for the second season of Kengan Ashura, placing Tokita Ohma back to back with his handler, Kazuo Yamashita, an older salaryman who feels inspired by the broken bones and bloodshed that he oversees in Ashura's battles:

the moment we've been waiting for...

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2023! pic.twitter.com/OCLpx2sJ2E — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 31, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this hard-hitting anime, Kengan Ashura's first season can currently be streamed on Netflix, with the streaming service offering the following official description:

"Ohma Tokita enters a hidden world where corporate disputes are settled in brutal gladiator bouts. Forget the money, he just wants to fight -- and win."

A specific release date has yet to be revealed for Kengan Ashura's return, though fans should prepare for plenty more bloody fist fights when the series does make its comeback on Netflix.

What has been your favorite original Netflix anime that hit the streaming service these past few years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Kengan Ashura.