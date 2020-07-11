Netflix Shares Official Baki, Kengan Ashura Crossover Art

Baki and Kengan Ashura are two anime series made for the streaming service of Netflix, focusing on brutal hand to hand combat brawls and official art work has the two protagonists meeting in a crossover that would be a rumble for the ages. While the Baki series follows the story of the titular character attempting to gain strength in order to defeat his all powerful father, Kengan Ashura follows fighters as they represent companies and fight on behalf of Chief Executive Officers in brutal tournaments that result in takeovers determined in the strangest of ways.

Baki recently had its latest season released onto Netflix, following the star of the anime fighting in the Great Raitai Tournament and gaining even more power as he works toward one day defeating his dear old dad in Yujiro Hanma. Though the series will often incorporate computer generated animation into some of its fights, it does so sparingly, which is quite different from Kengan Ashura which is rooted completely in this new style of three dimensional animation. While new seasons for both fighting animes have yet to be confirmed for Netflix, we're crossing our fingers that this crossover art is hinting that there is more material to come from both franchises.

Netflix shared the crossover art on their Official Twitter Account, giving us a glimpse of what a battle between the two protagonists of their respective brawling series might look like if they were to face off against one another in the squared circle to determine who is ultimately the strongest:

What do you think of this amazing crossover art between Baki and Kengan Ashura? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of fighting animes!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.