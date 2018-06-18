These ‘Kill la Kill The Game’ Stills Capture the Anime Perfectly

Studio Trigger and Arc System Works surprised anime fans by announcing a new collaboration with Kill la Kill for the action game, Kill la Kill The Game.

Kill la Kill is the perfect Studio Trigger anime for a video game because it’s being handled by a great team in Arc System Works. Although they’re not directly developing the game, after big anime games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and influenced ones like Guilty Gear they’re definitely experienced in translating anime series perfectly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7465] You can check out how the series is being translated in these brand new images featuring Ryuko and Satsuki in a heated battle in the gallery. Like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Kill la Kill seems to have already made a great transition to video games.

Although Trigger’s catalogue isn’t huge at the moment, it’s full of big names such as Little Witch Academia (which has already gotten a video game adaptation), Space Patrol Luluco, When Supernatural Battles Become Commonplace, and the currently airing Darling in the Franxx. Each series has its own dynamic visual style, but Kill la Kill successfully blends all of its elements together the best. It’ll be exciting to get a brand new Kill la Kill project so long after the series has ended.

For those looking forward to the game, More news on Kill la Kill The Game news is expected to be revealed during Anime Expo 2018 and Comicbook.com will be here to give you the details as they arrive. For those unfamiliar Kill la Kill, the series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Libers” sewed within.

Kill la Kill is the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014.

The series had its English language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013. It was received extremely well critically and praised for its expresses character animation and fight scenes.