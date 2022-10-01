Kingdom Anime Announces Season 5, Release Window

By re-telling historical events with a fantastical spin, Kingdom has been able to find its stride, with the franchise having over ninety million manga copies in circulation around the world. As two live-action films have helped bring the manga to life that first began in 2006, the anime's fifth season has been confirmed, along with a new poster and a release window, letting fans know when to expect Xin's story to continue on the small screen.

While the fifth season has been confirmed, Kingdom has yet to confirm if all the voice actors from season four will be making a return, though considering the territory that this upcoming batch of episodes will cover from the manga, expect new actors to join the roster based on the characters set to be introduced. While this series might not have caught on in the West such as newcomers in recent years including Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, it remains a top-selling series since it first arrived thanks to creator Yasuhira Hara. With the manga showing no signs of ending any time soon, there's plenty more material for the television series to follow.

The Official Kingdom Twitter Account shared the big news that Kingdom would be returning for season five at some time in 2024, with the fourth season recently drawing to a close following a number of delays that resulted from both the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters that hit the studio:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Kingdom, the first four seasons are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, with the platform releasing the following official description for the series:

"A nameless boy and a young king have grown up in a nation plagued by war. The boy, Xin, has countlessly proven himself on the battlefield, and although initially starting on bad terms, he and the young king, Zheng, have become comrades. Zheng wishes to bring all the warring states under Qin, while Xin climbs the ranks to become a Great General. Both of their ambitions will change history forever."

Are you hyped to see that Kingdom's anime adaptation will return? What other historical events are dying to get an anime story told about them? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Kingdom.