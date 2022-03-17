Kingdom Season 4 Trailer Has Landed: Watch

Kingdom has had to jump over some serious hurdles in recent years thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, with the fourth season originally delayed as a result. With the upcoming season being revealed to hit in Japan on April 9th next month, Kingdom has revealed a brand new trailer that will further explore the popular anime series that still has a manga running and will also continue to explore the fictional history of the creation of China and the wars that forged its future.

The fourth season is set to see a number of returning voice actors make their comeback, with the likes of Masakazu Morita, Jun Fukuyama, and Yoshimasa Hosoya set to return as Shin, Ei Sei, and O Hon respectively. While the anime series continues to march forward with no signs of stopping anytime soon, there is luckily plenty of material for the series to cover from the manga, which creator Yasuhisa Hara continues to work on in the pages of Weekly Young Jump, a sister publication to Weekly Shonen Jump.

The Official Twitter Account for Kingdom’s anime shared the newest trailer for the fourth season of the series, which promises to be as action-packed as ever as it documents a hyper-exaggerated account of true events that helped form the world as we know it:

If you wanted to catch up to the series thus far, the first three seasons of Kingdom are now streaming with Crunchyroll, being transferred from Funimation to its new sister company. They officially describe the series as such, “A nameless boy and a young king have grown up in a nation plagued by war. The boy, Xin, has countlessly proven himself on the battlefield, and although initially starting on bad terms, he and the young king, Zheng, have become comrades. Zheng wishes to bring all the warring states under Qin, while Xin climbs the ranks to become a Great General. Both of their ambitions will change history forever.”

Are you hyped for the return of Kingdom next month? What predictions do you have for the series that dives into the fictional past of China?