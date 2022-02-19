Kingdom Season 4 Releases New Opening and Ending Theme Details, Poster

Kingdom has shared new details for the opening and ending themes for the fourth season of the series along with a brand new poster! The fourth season of the Yasuhisa Hara manga series adaptation will soon be hitting screens as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and fans can’t wait to see what comes next following the monumental shifts taking place over the course of the third season. Thankfully, it won’t be too much longer until we can see these new episodes for ourselves as the promotional train for the new season has officially kicked off in full.

The fourth season of the series will be featuring a new opening theme titled “Rei -ray-” as performed by Suiren, and a new ending theme titled “Genyo” as performed by Haku. Together with the announcements of the new opening and ending themes for the season, Kingdom has dropped a new poster for Season 4 that teases the kind of intensity fans will get to see play out over the course of the new episodes. You can check it out below as released on the series’ official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Releasing on April 9th in Japan, the fourth season of Kingdom will feature the returning cast of Masakazu Morita as Shin, Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as O Hon. Production staff is still being kept a mystery, but you can presume that it will feature the staff from the third season (which ended up having some notable shake ups of its own during that production) as they take on the season for St.Signpost and Pierrot.

If you wanted to catch up to the series thus far, the first three seasons of Kingdom are now streaming with Funimation. They officially describe the series as such, “A nameless boy and a young king have grown up in a nation plagued by war. The boy, Xin, has countlessly proven himself on the battlefield, and although initially starting on bad terms, he and the young king, Zheng, have become comrades. Zheng wishes to bring all the warring states under Qin, while Xin climbs the ranks to become a Great General. Both of their ambitions will change history forever.”

What do you think? How are you feeling about Kingdom's fourth season so far? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!