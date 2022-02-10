Kingdom Shares Season 4 Release Date

The story of Kingdom is much like Vinland Saga, documenting real-life events in an anime style that definitely amplifies the action of the real-world battles that took place, and it seems that the popular anime franchise is bringing back its anime this spring. With Kingdom already revealing trailers and character designs for this new chapter of the series, 2022 is set to be a big year for the franchise with this new season as well as a live-action sequel set to hit later this year.

The upcoming season, which unites both Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost to depict the wild battles of the series, will hit the airwaves on April 9th according to the Official Twitter Account of the franchise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/kingdom_animePR/status/1491320969625051138

The animation studios behind this upcoming season are certainly no strangers to the world of anime, with Pierrot being responsible for mega-hit anime adaptations such as Naruto, Tokyo Ghoul, Bleach, and more, while Studio Signpost was responsible for the previous season of Kingdom as well, along with the idiosyncratic series known as Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga.

2022 isn’t only a big year for Kingdom thanks to the arrival of its fourth season, it will also see the arrival of the sequel to the franchise’s live-action movie, set to arrive this summer in Japan. The series creator, Yasuhira Hara, had this to say about the live-action sequel that is in the works:

“A sequel to the live-action film Kingdom is in the works! Thanks to the fact that more people than we could had imagined watched the first film, it has led to the sequel. Thank you so much! I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in the lengthy screenplay conference this time as well. Ouki said to Shin, ‘Let’s meet on the battlefield.’ It’s going to be a solid portrayal of that world. I believe that people will enjoy the battlefield and drama that will remain in the history of Japanese films on a larger scale than the previous film. The release is still some time away, but please, everyone, I hope you’re looking forward to it.”

Are you hyped for Kingdom’s fourth season arrival this spring? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.