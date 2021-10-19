Kingdom Season 4 Announced

In the West, there are many anime franchises that have found popularity, but unfortunately for Kingdom, the story that mimics Chinese history has never quite found its place in North America. Regardless, Kingdom remains a force in the medium of anime in the East, and it seems that almost immediately after the conclusion of the third season of the anime, the franchise has confirmed that season four is on its way, with a new key visual being released for the series.

Kingdom currently has over one hundred episodes released to date over the course of three seasons, with the series originally landing as a manga series in 2006. With the printed story having over seventy million copies in circulation and being the second top-selling series in 2020, it certainly has found an audience even if it doesn’t hit the same heights here in the West as the likes of My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, and others. The manga is still continuing to this day by creator Yasuhisa Hara, so there is plenty of material for the upcoming fourth season to cover as it continues to expand on the world of Xin and the Qin Empire.

Kingdom’s Official Twitter Account shared the big reveal following the season three finale that a fourth season was on the way, introducing a new challenge to Qin and giving us a new screenshot to get fans ready for the next chapter of the series which is set to arrive in the spring of 2022:

The official announcement shared on Kingdom’s website reads as such:

“TV anime “Kingdom” 4th series will be broadcast in the spring of 2022! The next chapter of “Kingdom” drawn after the biggest battle in history, “Joint Army Edition”! Chengjiao with a fearless smile. There are signs of new turmoil in Qin, which has overcome the crisis of national survival …?!”

Kingdom’s third season was plagued with a number of difficulties thanks in part to the coronavirus, with the series having to go through a number of delays, though we’re crossing our fingers that everything will go all right for these upcoming episodes.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Season Four of Kingdom? What did you think of the third season finale for the series?