Kingdom Drops New Trailer for Season 4

Kingdom has released a new trailer for Season 4 of the anime! Yasuhisa Hara’s original manga series has expanded in a cool number of ways in the last few years that not only included its third anime season, but the debut of a brand new live-action feature film as well. Both the anime and feature film had been received so well that a new film for the franchise is already in the works and the fourth season of the anime is gearing up for its own release later this year as well. But there is still much fans don’t know about what they can expect to see in the new episodes.

The third season of the series had been hit by some delays due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, but the fourth season of the series is currently on schedule for a debut some time during the Spring 2022 anime schedule. While there has yet to be a concrete release date announced for the new season, the series has dropped a new trailer for the coming episodes to give fans an idea of how this political drama will be unfolding over the course of the new season. Check it out below:

Set to follow the aftermath of the Coalition Army arc of the original series, the new season currently includes the confirmed returns of Masakazu Morita as Shin, Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as O Hon. The third season of the series featured a new production cast, but that has yet to be revealed for the new season just yet so there’s unfortunately no word on potential staff shake ups.

If you wanted to catch up to the series thus far, the first three seasons of Kingdom are now streaming with Funimation. They officially describe the series as such, “A nameless boy and a young king have grown up in a nation plagued by war. The boy, Xin, has countlessly proven himself on the battlefield, and although initially starting on bad terms, he and the young king, Zheng, have become comrades. Zheng wishes to bring all the warring states under Qin, while Xin climbs the ranks to become a Great General. Both of their ambitions will change history forever.”

