Kingdom Season 4 Debuts Several New Character Designs

Kingdom might not be as big in the United States as it is in the East, but the series continues to be one of the biggest anime series in circulation today as a fourth season is prepping to arrive this spring. With these new installments set to throw new challenges at our heroes, the series has revealed new key visuals for some of the biggest characters of the franchise and how they will look in the new aesthetic for this high-octane season.

The official Twitter Account for Kingdom’s anime gave us a look at three new visuals, giving viewers an idea of what they can expect in terms of character aesthetics for the fourth season set to arrive this spring:

Kingdom promises in this Tweet to release new character designs periodically this week, continuing to hype fans for the television series’ return.

The official announcement for Kingdom’s fourth season, which was released on the main website for the series, gives fans an idea of what the main warriors of the series will be facing in the upcoming installments and reads as such:

“TV anime “Kingdom” 4th series will be broadcast in the spring of 2022! The next chapter of “Kingdom” was drawn after the biggest battle in history, “Joint Army Edition”! Chengjiao with a fearless smile. There are signs of new turmoil in Qin, which has overcome the crisis of national survival …?!”

If you have yet to catch up on the events of Kingdom and are looking to dive into a new anime that takes you back to the days of the Feudal Era, the official description of the series is below:

“Shin and Hyou are war orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of proving themselves on the battlefield until the day Hyou is captured by a minister. The boy manages to escape and return to his village, but he is badly injured. Shin then meets a mysterious youth who bears an eerie resemblance to Hyou—a boy who will one day become emperor!”

Are you excited about the return of Kingdom? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Qin.