Kingdom Season 5 Episode 1 Delayed

Kingdom Season 5 was originally scheduled to make its premiere this week, but has delayed its very first episode due to the recent tragic earthquake in Japan. The fifth season of the anime adaptation taking on Yasuhisa Hara's original manga series is one of the many returning franchises making their premieres during the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and fans have been anxious to start the next phase of the long running story. It's been quite some time since the fourth season came to an end, but thankfully it won't be too much longer before the new season starts.

Originally scheduled to premiere this week, fans might have noticed how Kingdom Season 5 has yet to make its debut. The series has announced that due to the coverage of the recent earthquake, Kingdom Season 5 Episode 1 will now be premiering on Saturday, January 13th in Japan. Thankfully, the delay for the premiere is only a single week so it's not going to be a lengthy wait before fans get to see what comes next.

Where to Watch Kingdom Season 5 Episode 1

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 1 will be officially premiering in Japan beginning on January 13th, and the new episodes will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll in international territories. The studio and staff from the previous seasons will be returning for the new episodes, and new additions to the voice cast include Kentaro Ito as Huan Yi, Haruka Nagamine as Koku'ou, Kenji Nomura as Raido, Motoki Sakuma as Mo Lun, Katsuyuki Konishi as Na Ki, Taku Yashiro as Rin Gyoku, Takehiro Hasu as Zenou, and Koji Ishii as Ji Hui.

If you wanted to catch up with the first four seasons of the anime before the new episodes begin next week, you can find Kingdom now streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease it as such, "Shin and Hyou are war-orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of proving themselves on the battlefield until the day Hyou is captured by a minister. The boy manages to escape and return to his village, but he is badly injured. Shin then meets a mysterious youth who bears an eerie resemblance to Hyou—a boy who will one day become emperor!"

How do you feel about Kingdom's Season 5 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!