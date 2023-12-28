Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of 2024

It's time for the new year, and that means a ton of new anime are coming our way very soon! 2024 has some big projects coming down the pipeline as it follows in line with some of the big anime we already got to see in 2023. Not only are there some new anime adaptations in the works, but there are new seasons of hit franchises, new originals, and lots of curious looking new anime releases planned for the next 12 months. Now it's just a matter of what to keep an eye out for as fans are ready to see what's coming in the near future. 2024 has quite a lot of promise as blockbuster franchises will air new episodes, new projects will show off a new side of previous animated hits, a franchise is coming back with a brand new anime after several years, manga adaptations make their highly anticipate debuts, and much more now in the works. But there are so many new anime coming in 2024 that it can be hard to know exactly what to keep an eye out for. ComicBook.com has gathered our picks for ten of the most anticipated new anime releases coming in 2024, so read on for which anime you should check out! Let us know what anime you're most excited for in the comments! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Delicious in Dungeon Release Date: January 4th (Netflix) Delicious in Dungeon is the first of the highly anticipated anime adaptations we'll get to see hitting our screens in 2024. Ryoko Kui's original manga series ended its run in 2023, but there are still plenty of food based adventures to be had as the anime premieres with Netflix in some big ways. Not only will it have a simultaneous worldwide premiere, but it's such a big deal that Netflix is also planning a simuldub release for the anime as well. That effort should tell you how much fans are excited to see what Studio Trigger does with this project, and hopefully it's going to start things off strong for the year.

Solo Leveling Release Date: January 6th (Crunchyroll) Solo Leveling is one of the biggest current Webtoon releases, and now it's going to be making its highly anticipated anime debut! The series really took off with fans as it follows a character going from being super weak to becoming a godlike type of fighter that can take down pretty much every threat, and soon fans will get to see whether or not the anime will have that same impact. It's being taken on by the studio behind Sword Art Online, and with some webcomic anime adaptation being hit or miss in the past, Solo Leveling's going to have a lot of eyes on whether or not it sticks the landing.

Konosuba Season 3 Release Date: April 2024 (TBA) Things will then be heating up this Spring with the first of the big key returns as Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is finally coming back with Season 3! With the successful release of two seasons of the TV anime, a movie, and a prequel spin-off anime series all about Megumin, Konosuba is returning with the first new phase of the story in quite some time. This means that fans will get to see Kazuma's party playing out their wacky dynamics with one another for the first time in a while, and it's that kind of comedic timing and energy that's really going to be needed in the new year after all of the intense anime releases in 2023.

Kaiju No. 8 Release Date: April 2024 (Crunchyroll, X) Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga has been a standout action series with Shueisha's Jump+ app because it follows a middle-aged main hero (named Kafka Hibino) as he becomes titular Kaiju No. 8, a monster that's capable of fighting on par with giant Kaiju threats that constantly attack Japan. This series is deceptively simple as it sees Kafka joining the ranks of an anti-Kajiu fighting force that he dreamed of joining as a kid, but soon it reveals that the Kaiju are far more complicated and dangerous than originally let on. It's the kind of anime that can really explode in popularity should it find its audience, so it's going to be one of the big hits to keep an eye out for.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date: May 4th (TBA) My Hero Academia is also coming back for new episodes as the heroes and villains go to war one last time! Season 6's final episodes started adapting the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and with it revealed how the hero world in Japan has been devastated by everything that happened thanks to the fight against Tomura Shigaraki. But with All For One coming back into the fold and Shigaraki getting stronger, it's time for the heroes to mount one final attack against the remaining villains with the intent of ending the fights once and for all. These fights are still ending in the manga's latest chapters, so sky's the limit for how far this season can go!

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Premiere Date: Spring 2024 (TBA) Demon Slayer is going to be heating up the Spring 2024 anime schedule with Season 4 of the anime! Taking on the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, there are a few questions that fans still have about what to expect from this new season. While the season itself reunites the surviving members of the Hashira as they need to train to awaken their Demon Slayer marks like Tanjiro, Muichiro, and Mitsuri have in their fights against the Upper Ranks in the previous seasons, it's also an arc that's over in a few chapters. This could be deceptively kicking off the real final battles to come sooner than expected, but also might be an arc that could have the most original anime material yet in a season. It's one to keep an eye out for either way.

Dandadan Release Date: Fall 2024 (TBA) In terms of new anime adaptations we'll see next year, there won't be a wilder one that Dandadan. Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga is a blend of elements unlike you'll ever see in any other anime in 2024. It's not only a science-fiction series where a pair of kids need to fight off alien invaders, but it's also a horror influenced series where these kids also have regular run ins with ghosts and other Yokai amidst the alien fights. Developing paranormal powers based on these ghosts and demons they can ally with, Dandadan has some wild moments that really will hit the next level once they're animated. And it's the team at Science SARU (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Devilman Crybaby) too, so this one's going to hit big.

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date: Fall 2024 (TBA) Dragon Ball's celebrating its 40th Anniversary next year with a brand new anime series taking the franchise in a wholly new direction. With an original story and character designs from Akira Toriyama himself, Dragon Ball Daima will be turning Goku and the other Z Fighters into children as it kicks off an adventure not seen before. There are still many mysteries about what to expect from this anime's new story, but it will feature Kid Goku fighting with his Power Pole in a way that really hasn't been seen since the first Dragon Ball series. It's going to be a flashback while offering a new story, and will likely set off all kinds of new conversations among fans with each new episode.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Premiere Date: 2024 (TBA) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War wrapped up the second of its planned cours this Summer with the first fights between Squad Zero and Yhwach's most powerful Sternritter forces, but as fans of Tite Kubo's manga know too well, the fights are actually far from as over as they seemed with that ending. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be kicking off the final fights between Ichigo Kurosaki's group and these Sternritter fighters, and the new episodes will feature some big comebacks that fans have been hoping to see in the new anime for quite a while. It's the beginning of the true end for the anime, so it's going to have some of the biggest fights yet.