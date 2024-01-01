Kingdom Season 5 Shares Final Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Kingdom is one of the returning anime franchises leading the pack with new episodes next January, and Kingdom has shared the likely final trailer for Season 5 ahead of its premiere in 2024! Kingdom Season 4 wrapped up its run with the immediate announcement of the fifth season coming out way in 2024, and thankfully it won't be too much longer before fans get to see the next wave of the series taking on Yasuhisa Hara's original manga series. It's one of the big franchises coming back in 2024, and now fans have gotten a new look as to why.

Kingdom Season 5 will be premiering in Japan on January 6th, and the anime will be introducing two new faces that fans see in the trailer with the likes of Kenta Miyake as Ma Cheng and Yoshihisa Kawahara as Liu Dong. The final trailer ahead of the new episodes' premiere also gives fans the first tease of the new season's opening theme, "Shirubebi" as performed by DeNeel. You can check out the final trailer ahead of Kingdom Season 5's premiere below to get ready for what's next.

What to Know for Kingdom Season 5

Kingdom Season 5 will be premiering on January 6th in Japan, but it has yet to be announced whether or not it will have an international release as of the time of this writing. The studio and staff from the previous season will be returning for the new episodes, and more new additions to the voice cast include Kentaro Ito as Huan Yi, Haruka Nagamine as Koku'ou, Kenji Nomura as Raido, Motoki Sakuma as Mo Lun, Katsuyuki Konishi as Na Ki, Taku Yashiro as Rin Gyoku, Takehiro Hasu as Zenou, and Koji Ishii as Ji Hui.

If you wanted to catch up with the first four seasons of the anime before the new episodes in 2024, you can find Kingdom now streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease it as such, "Shin and Hyou are war-orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of proving themselves on the battlefield until the day Hyou is captured by a minister. The boy manages to escape and return to his village, but he is badly injured. Shin then meets a mysterious youth who bears an eerie resemblance to Hyou—a boy who will one day become emperor!"

What do you think of the newest look at Kingdom Season 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!