Knights of the Zodiac Live-Action Movie Sets Release Date With New Trailer

Knights of the Zodiac will be roaring back with a new live-action movie production as a joint effort from Toei and Sony Pictures, and now fans have been given the first release date for the upcoming Hollywood produced movie with a new trailer showing off more of it in motion! Masami Kurumada's classic Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchise is one of the most respected action series of all time, and has branched out with numerous anime series, sequels, and spin-offs since its initial debut decades ago. But soon it will be coming back in a whole new kind of way.

Knights of the Zodiac (now titled Saint Seiya The Beginning in Japan) has now announced that the film will first be hitting theaters in Japan on April 28th. The worldwide release date has yet to be set as of this writing, but to celebrate this first release date and new title, fans have gotten the best look at the upcoming Hollywood produced Saint Seiya live-action feature film with a new trailer showing off more of the action. You can check it out below:

What to Know for Knights of the Zodiac's Live-Action Movie

Knights of the Zodiac will be releasing overseas first on April 28th, and will be hitting theaters around the rest of the world at a later date. Tomasz Baginski directs the film for Toei with Sony Pictures. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) wrote the script. Toei is releasing it throughout Japan when it launches later this Spring, and Sony Pictures will be bringing it to the rest of the world soon after.

The film is being described as an origin story, and there seem to already be plans in place to continue this live-action franchise with new efforts down the road. Much of what to expect from this new take on the film is still being kept a mystery, but the Knights of the Zodiac live-action film stars Mackenkyu (who will also be starring in Netflix's upcoming live-action One Piece series) as the lead with the likes of Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos filling out the rest of the cast.

