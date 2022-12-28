Knights of the Zodiac Promo Teases Its Live-Action Battles

Saint Seiya's gearing up for a whole new take on the classic action franchise with a fully Hollywood produced live-action feature film next year, and Knights of the Zodiac is teasing its live-action battles with a new promo showing fans a behind the scenes look at how it all came together. Masami Kurumada's classic Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchise is still one of the biggest action hits to ever come out of the magazine, and over the decades has launched all sorts of new anime, movies, and sequels. Now it's getting a whole new take with a full live-action feature film.

Knights of the Zodiac is currently slated for a release some time next year, and action director Andy Cheng (who has worked on massive projects such as Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings) shared a cool behind the scenes look at the new movie's production with a special interview in which the director opened up about how he not only joined the project but some of the processes that went into making the fights. You can check it out in the video here:

What to Expect From Saint Seiya's Live-Action Movie

First announced to be in production back in 2016, Knights of the Zodiac features Tomasz Baginski directing for Toei with Sony Pictures. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) are writing the script. Toei is releasing it throughout Japan when it launches in 2023, and Sony Pictures will be bringing it to the rest of the world. But a concrete worldwide date has yet to be set as of this writing.

It has yet to be revealed what kind of story fans can expect to see from this new take on Knights of the Zodiac, but the film currently stars Mackenkyu (who will also be starring in Netflix's upcoming live-action One Piece series) as the lead with the likes of Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos filling outb the rest of the cast.

