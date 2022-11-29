Hollywood's Knights of the Zodiac Live-Action Movie Releases First Trailer and Poster

Saint Seiya's long running action franchise is getting a whole new kind of spin with a live-action movie produced in tandem with Hollywood, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Knights of the Zodiac with its first trailer and new poster! Anime fans really haven't had the best luck when it comes to live-action adaptations that pop up outside of Japan, and although there has been a good trend in the right direction, there's still a chance that things could go either way. But now we've gotten the first look at what to expect.

Toei Animation is working together with Sony on a new Hollywood movie that will have its worldwide release next year. Taking on Masami Kurumada's classic Weekly Shonen Jump action series, Knights of the Zodiac is sporting a top notch cast and some cool looking visuals bringing the classic heroes to life. You can check out how that is all shaping up below with the first trailer and poster shared by the official Japanese account representing the movie (but it's all in English):

How to Watch Knights of the Zodiac's New Movie

Knights of the Zodiac has been in the works for quite a while. First announced to be in production back in 2016, the new movie features Tomasz Baginski directing for Toei with Sony Pictures. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) are writing the script. Toei is releasing it throughout Japan when it launches in 2023, and Sony Pictures will be bringing it to the rest of the world.

Signed onto the film for the cast thus far include Mackenkyu (who will also be starring in Netflix's upcoming live-action One Piece series), Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos. It's yet to be really revealed what fans can expect from this new take on this classic franchise, but it won't be much longer now as it preps for a worldwide launch next year.

What do you think of this first look at Knights of the Zodiac's new live-action movie in motion?