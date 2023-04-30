Knights of the Zodiac Shares Sneak-Peek of Major Fight in New Clip

Knights of the Zodiac's movie debut will be hitting theaters in the United States in just a couple of weeks and fans have gotten a sneak peek at one of the major fights coming in the live-action adaptation with a new clip! The live-action adaptation of Masami Kurumada's original Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is currently making its way through theaters across Japan, and is gearing up for its full launch through international theaters next month. This means that Knights of the Zodiac is starting to show off more than ever before, including a cool fight Seiya will be getting into.

Knights of the Zodiac will be hitting theaters across the United States (and other international territories) beginning on May 12th, and the live-action Saint Seiya movie is celebrating its current success in Japan with a special new clip showing off a fight between Seiya (played by Mackenkyu) and Nero (played by Diego Tinoco). It's likely towards the climax given that the both of them are in their full Knight forms, but thankfully it's just enough of a tease to get you excited for what's next. Check it out below:

How to Watch Knights of the Zodiac

Directed by Tomek Baginski for Toei Animation with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) as the scriptwriters, Knights of the Zodiac will be hitting theaters in the United States on May 12th. Starring the likes of Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl and Sean Bean, Knights of the Zodiac is teased by Toei Animation and Stage 6 Films as such:

"Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

