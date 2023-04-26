Knights of the Zodiac Movie Releases New Posters

Knights of the Zodiac has made its live-action debut through theaters overseas, and now it's getting ready for its North American debut with a slate of cool new posters showing off the cast! Masami Kurumada's Knights of the Zodiac action series is one of the most fondly recognized around the world, but inside the United States it's a much different story. While the action franchise has its fans, it's never gotten the same kind of traction that other prominent hits have had. But now that's set to change as Knights of the Zodiac will be debuting a new live-action movie soon.

Knights of the Zodiac will be hitting theaters across the United States next month, and in anticipation of its release, the official Twitter account behind the upcoming movie has released a slate of new posters showing off a much closer look at its cast of characters. As this will be the live-action debut for the Knights of the Zodiac franchise overall, a lot of eyes are going to be on it see how it all shakes out. Check out Knights of the Zodiac's new posters below:

The battle of the Gods has just begun...#KnightsoftheZodiac is only in theaters May 12.



🎟️Get tickets now: https://t.co/GzFKVm3llq pic.twitter.com/uYEnofOrJL — Knights of the Zodiac Live Action Film (@KotZmovie) April 26, 2023

Knights of the Zodiac: What to Know

Tomek Baginski directs Knights of the Zodiac for Toei, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) wrote the script. Starring the likes of Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl and Sean Bean, Knights of the Zodiac is teased as such:

"Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

What do you think of these posters for Knights of the Zodiac? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!