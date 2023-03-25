Knights of the Zodiac Drops New Trailer

Live-action anime adaptations are a touchy subject when it comes to the anime community. Ghost in The Shell, Cowboy Bebop, and Dragon Ball: Evolution are some examples of live-action takes that weren't received well by the fan community, while the likes of Rurouni Kenshin and Alita: Battle Angel were able to turn the tide in a sense. Now, later this year, a new entry in the live-action anime adaptation roster will hit theaters in Knights of the Zodiac, which has dropped a new trailer to give fans a better look at Seiya and company.

Saint Seiya, aka Knights of the Zodiac, has had a long history in the anime world, with the manga first debuting in 1986 thanks to Shonen Jump. While the series has spawned quite a few anime adaptations, this Knights of the Zodiac movie will be the first time that it has hit the big screen via a live-action adaptation. While the movie will hit theaters in Japan next month, fans in North America can expect the knights to hit the silver screen on May 12th, so be sure to mark your calendars if you want to see Saint Seiya on the big screen.

Knights of the Zodiac Trailer

The new trailer features Mackenyua, the actor that will be portraying Seiya, front and center. For those who might not know, Mackenyu has quite a history when it comes to bringing anime characters to life. In the Fullmetal Alchemist live-action movies, the actor played the role of Scar and in the Rurouni Kenshin films, he took on the role of Enishi. Of course, perhaps the biggest role that Mackenyu will see this year isn't from Saint Seiya, but rather, his take on Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's upcoming One Piece television series.

If you aren't familiar with the original story of Saint Seiya, or want a look into the breakdown for the upcoming live-action adaptation, Sony has released an official description of the film, "Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training, and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."